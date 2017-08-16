Yayoi Kusama museum to open in Tokyo

TOKYO: Acclaimed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama is set to open her own museum in Tokyo from Oct 1, her website has announced.

The Yayoi Kusama Museum will be open from 11am to 5pm (local time) from Thursdays to Sundays with an admission fee of 1,000 yen (US$9) for adults, 600 yen for children aged six to 18 and free for children under six, the website said.

It added that tickets will be on sale from Aug 28.

Yayoi Kusama's With All My Love For The Tulips, I Pray Forever. (Photo: National Gallery Singapore)

The news was first reported by Japanese culture website Spoon and Tamago on Thursday, and this was confirmed by the David Zwirner Gallery, which represents the 88-year-old artist.

Ms Kusama's works - famed for the polka dots and nets, pumpkins, and infinity mirror rooms - are currently displayed at National Gallery Singapore (NGS).

Yayoi Kusama's 1966 installation Narcissus Garden recreated inside the City Hall Chamber. (Photo: National Gallery Singapore)

According to the New York Times, the Tokyo museum will be directed by Tensei Tatebata, the president of Tama Art University and director of the Saitama Museum of Modern Art.



"The space will be dedicated to Ms. Kusama’s own work, with two changing exhibitions each year, as well as one floor housing her popular 'infinity rooms' and other installations," the Times added.