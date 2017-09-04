Yayoi Kusama’s exhibition draws record attendance since National Gallery Singapore's opening

SINGAPORE: A recently concluded exhibition by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama drew a record number of visitors for an exhibition to the National Gallery Singapore, the museum said in a media release on Monday (Sep 4).



More than 235,000 visitors visited the Yayoi Kusama: Life is the Heart of the Rainbow display, which ran from Jun 9 till Sep 3. This is the highest attendance at an exhibition since the museum's opening, the Gallery said.

The blockbuster show displayed 120 paintings, sculptures, videos and installations from the 1950s to the present.

Visitors are surrounded by works from Kusama’s latest series "My Eternal Soul". Some of the pieces were displayed for the first time. (Photo: National Gallery Singapore)

Due to overwhelming response from locals and visitors from overseas, the Gallery said it extended its operating hours till midnight for the exhibition in the final three days of its run.

According to Dr Eugene Tan, Director of National Gallery Singapore, the museum was encouraged with the positive response to the exhibition.

"We have seen visitors from all walks of life gain access into the bold and captivating world of Yayoi Kusama," he said.



The re-staging of Narcissus Garden (2017) in the City Hall Chamber: 1,500 stainless steel balls filled the floor and reflected their historic surroundings. (Photo: National Gallery Singapore)

"It is an important mission of the Gallery to make the arts more accessible; to engage new audiences through art and to further the understanding of art amongst our publics. Through this exhibition, we hope that audiences in Singapore and South-east Asia have gained a new appreciation of an artist whose works transcend geographical boundaries and generations," Dr Tan added.

The exhibition will next be featured at Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA) in November.

