Your favourite K-pop stars will be in Hong Kong for the first-ever e-sports and music festival

Superstars SHINee, Red Velvet, Super Junior’s Yesung and many others will headline this carnival in August.

SINGAPORE: If you’re planning a getaway to Hong Kong in the first week of August, here’s something to consider.

EXO is one of the most popular boy bands in Seoul and around the world. (Photo: HKTB)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), together with Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia), is commemorating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) with a three-day festivity – the ICBC (Asia) e-Sports & Music Festival Hong Kong. This special celebration will run from Aug 4 to 6.

On Aug 5, K-pop fans can look forward to the SMTown Special Stage at the Hong Kong Coliseum, where some of South Korea’s hottest stars such as Super Junior’s Yesung, SHINee, Luna from f(x), EX, Red Velvet, NCT 127, and NCT Dream will be performing their latest and greatest hits.

The first-ever e-sports and music festival is happening from Aug 4 to 6. (Illustration: HKTB)

The world’s first-ever online video game Return of the Legends tournament will take place on Aug 4 and 6. Former League of Legends pro-players and world champions from Europe, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau will come together and compete for the ultimate world championship title.

The festival will also feature some of the latest e-sports paraphernalia from around the world and visitors can have a preview of these items.

Dr Peter Lam, chairman of HKTB, highlighted that over half of all overnight vacationers in Hong Kong are young visitors, which is important for both Hong Kong tourism and related industries.

“With e-sports gaining popularity around the world, in particular among young people, the HKTB aims to combine key elements such as e-sports, music and gourmet food to bring fresh experiences to the younger crowd,” Dr Lam said in a media release. “It also hopes to strengthen Hong Kong’s position as Asia’s event capital through this large-scale event.”

From now till Oct 31, visitors travelling to Hong Kong can also enjoy a wide array of fantastic deals in conjunction with HKSAR 20th anniversary celebration. These deals include 20 per cent off purchases and free special souvenirs from various attractions and participating establishments such as Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Disneyland, Madame Tussauds and Ocean Park Hong Kong.