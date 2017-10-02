Measures to protect consumers from errant travel agents tabled in Parliament

SINGAPORE: A Bill to amend the Travel Agents Act and Regulations was tabled in Parliament on Monday (Oct 2), with the aim of strengthening the industry’s regulatory framework and enhance consumer protection from errant travel agents.

One key amendment is the creation of a new tiered licensing regime. Travel agents in Singapore who sell or arrange local tours that do not include accommodation, such as coach tours, will be able to apply for a new “niche licence” with a lower paid-up capital and net worth requirement.



Lowered entry barriers will encourage a more vibrant local tour scene, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).



Other proposed amendments include enhancing the Singapore Tourism Board’s investigation and enforcement powers so that it can require relevant third parties to produce documentary evidence, as well as take photographs, audio and video recordings that may serve as evidence for offences and other contraventions.



Under proposed changes, STB will also be able to require travel agents facing suspension or revocation of their licences to inform all existing and potential customers.



MTI said this would help consumers make informed decisions on whether to transact with travel agents facing suspension or revocation of licenses.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Suggested changes also focus on the better administration of the Travel Agents Act, such as the introduction of administrative financial penalties to deal with minor contraventions more efficiently.

BROAD SUPPORT FOR PROPOSED AMENDMENTS



Earlier on July 12, the MTI and STB concluded a three-week long public consultation on the proposed amendments.



MTI said there was broad support from the travel agent industry and public, with constructive feedback to facilitate more effective implementation on the ground.



For instance, the STB is reconsidering how early in the booking process travel agents should inform customers of cancellation terms and conditions.



MTI added that it received 16 submissions from members of the public. STB also held sessions with more than 160 industry stakeholders, including travel agents, tour guides and industry associations.



The Travel Agents Act and the Travel Agent Regulations were enacted in 1976 and last amended in 1993 and 2007, respectively.

Since then, rapid advancements in technology and changes in consumer travel habits have seen the travel agent business evolve, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

This review is "part of the Government’s continual efforts to strengthen the regulatory framework to safeguard consumer interests, while also ensuring a conducive business environment that allows travel agents to grow and innovate", MTI added.

The proposed changes come after the closure of several well-known travel agencies, such as Misa Travel which closed suddenly in May after STB revoked its licence for failing to fulfil its obligations towards customers – leaving some customers in the lurch.