Parliament to discuss MRT tunnel flooding on Nov 6

SINGAPORE: Fifteen questions on the flooding of the Bishan MRT tunnel have been fielded for a Parliament sitting next Monday (Nov 6).

Two Members of Parliament, Mr Christopher de Souza and Mr Pritam Singh, have asked the Transport Minister what are the "deep-seated cultural issues" the SMRT CEO alluded to when he apologised for the 20-hour disruption along the North-South Line at a press conference last month.

Several MPs have asked what the root cause of the flooding was and how the Transport Ministry plans to identify such risks and prevent future incidents from occurring.



Mr Zaqy Mohamad has asked if a Committee of Inquiry will be set up to look into the incident, while Mr Liang Eng Hwa wanted to know if there will be more "regulatory supervision" of public transport operators.

There were also a few other questions relating to transport. Ms Cheng Li Hui asked if there are contingency measures to ensure that the rest of an MRT line's network still operates when there are service disruptions at other parts of the line, in relation to another disruption on the Downtown Line on Oct 15.

Two MPs asked about the impact of the ministry's recent announcement that it will cut car growth to zero. Mr Saktiandi Supaat wanted to know, among other things, if the move will affect transport inflation, while Mr Desmond Choo asked if the ministry will consider a separate Certificate of Entitlement (COE) category for commercial motorcycles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A chemical stench from Pasir Gudang in Johor that spread through parts of Singapore on Sep 25 drew questions from four MPs. Their questions ranged from how Singaporeans can do to protect themselves in such incidents to whether Singapore is prepared for an actual chemical leakage or gas attack.

A total of 91 questions have been tabled for oral answer addressing issues such as recent wild boar incidents, managing diabetes and preschools that have shut down due to insolvency.

Mr Vikram Nair is raising a motion for adjournment on the future of National Service.