1,300 PMETs switched industries through Professional Conversion Programme in 2016

SINGAPORE: 1,300 PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians) switched industries last year through the Professional Conversion Programme (PCP), an initiative which helps local PMETs acquire new skills.

Giving details of the take-up rate in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 7), Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say said that the number is 20 per cent higher than the year before.



Mr Lim noted that the increase comes amid slow workforce growth and a changing economy.

40 per cent of those who signed up were over the age of 50, he said, adding that it may be harder for mature PMETs to make a career switch.

"For them to start all over again at the bottom of the new career may be too painful," said Mr Lim. "So this is an area that the MOM (Ministry of Manpower) has looked into, and this is an area which we are looking into - whether we should strengthen, enhance the PCP - so you may hear something at the Committee of Supply debate this year."

The PCP was launched in 2007. Last year, authorities expanded the scope of the programme to allow for workers to switch to different jobs within the same sector, or to different jobs within the same company for sectors with high risk of redundancy.