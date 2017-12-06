1.31kg of heroin seized, 5 arrested in CNB drug bust

SINGAPORE: About 1.31kg of heroin with a street value of more than S$138,000 were seized and five suspected drug offenders arrested in an operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Tuesday (Dec 5), CNB said in a press release on Wednesday.



It said officers raided a flat at Toa Payoh East and arrested three suspected drug traffickers - two males and a female - within the unit.



CNB said about 1kg of heroin was recovered from within the unit.



It added that investigations led to the arrest of a suspected drug trafficker – a 44-year-old male – in the vicinity of Tampines Street 44.



"The 44-year-old male suspect was believed to be the intended recipient of some of the heroin recovered within the unit at Toa Payoh East," CNB said.



About 313g of heroin was recovered from the 44-year-old male suspect.



A suspected drug abuser who was spotted meeting up with the 44-year-old male, prior to his arrest, was also arrested.

CNB said investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.



The Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty if the amount of diamorphine (or pure heroin) trafficked exceeds 15g.



CNB said 15g of diamorphine is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 180 abusers for a week.

