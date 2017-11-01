1.37m Singaporeans to receive GST voucher in November

SINGAPORE: About 1.37 million eligible Singaporeans will get S$280 million in GST vouchers this month, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a press release on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Announced in Budget 2017, the GST Voucher - Cash Special Payment aims to help lower-income households with their expenses. It follows the GST Voucher - Cash (Regular) payout of up to S$300 that was given to eligible Singaporeans in August.

Those eligible for the GST Voucher - Cash Special Payment and who have previously signed up for the GST voucher or previous Government payout schemes and who received the August payout will receive another one-off payout of up to S$200 for November. No further action is required on their part, said MOF.

Reminder notifications will be sent to eligible citizens who have yet to sign up, to remind them to do so by Dec 31 this year.



Eligible Singaporeans can sign up at the GST voucher website.

Advertisement