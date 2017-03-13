1.38kg of heroin worth S$96,000 seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old Malaysian man is under investigation after 1.38kg of heroin was seized on Saturday (Mar 11) from the motorcycle he was riding.

Shortly after 5pm that day, an officer at Woodlands Checkpoint directed the Malaysia-registered motorcycle for further inspection, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a joint news release on Monday.

Four black bundles were found hidden under the motorcycle seat. CNB officers were alerted, and the bundles were handed over to the bureau for further investigations.

The bundles were found to contain 1.38kg of heroin with an estimated street value of more than S$96,000.

The Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty if the amount of

diamorphine or pure heroin trafficked exceeds 15g, the authorities noted in their news release.

"Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security, and security checks are critical to our nation’s security. The Home Team agencies will continue to conduct checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband," ICA and CNB said.