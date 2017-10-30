1.5m-python found at townhouse in Changi

SINGAPORE: Residents living in a townhouse in Loyang got a nasty surprise early on Monday morning (Oct 30) when they found a python in their home.

Project manager Mr Melvin Yap, 46, was sound asleep at about 6.30am when he was startled awake by loud screams of: "Snake!"

He rushed downstairs and found a snake wrapped around a birdcage in his home at Loyang Townhouses in Changi.

"It was outside wrapped around my birdcage; it tried to eat my pet bird," he told Channel NewsAsia.

"My wife (had) come back from the night shift, my domestic worker was feeding the bird - both of them didn't see the snake at first," he said. "Then my domestic worker shouted, 'snake!' Then after that everybody started screaming."

"I was upstairs sleeping, at first I thought it was a lizard or a cockroach," he added.

The family found the snake wrapped around their birdcage. (Photo: Melvin Yap)

The family members managed to guide the snake - which Mr Yap estimated to be about 1.5m long - into a plastic bag using a spade.

They then sent the snake to the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) in the afternoon, which identified the snake as a python.

"They were grateful we didn't kill it," said Mr Yap. "Most of the time, out of fear or ignorance, people can kill (them)."

He added that ACRES would probably microchip the snake and then find a suitable location and release it into the wild.