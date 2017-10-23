1 crew member still missing after tanker and boat collision off Singapore last month

SINGAPORE: One crew member remains missing after the collision between a tanker and boat last month which left five crew members missing, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Monday (Oct 23).

The authority confirmed in a press release that two bodies found last month have been identified to be those of missing crew members from the Dominican-registered dredger JBB De Rong 19.

The first body was found south of Raffles Lighthouse in Singapore waters on Sep 16, and family members of the crew member have since claimed the body, said MPA. Channel NewsAsia understands that the body is confirmed to be that of a Chinese national seaman.

A second body was found 1.9 nautical miles northwest of Tanjung Sengkuang in Indonesian waters, off Batam, on Sep 17 and is in the process of being claimed by family members, said MPA.

A total of 12 crew ─ 11 Chinese nationals and one Malaysian ─ were on board Dominican-registered dredger JBB De Rong 19 when it collided with Indonesian-registered tanker Kartika Segara on Sep 13 about 1.7 nautical miles south-west of Sisters' Islands.

Seven of the Chinese nationals were rescued, while five were reported as missing. None of the tanker's 26 crew members was hurt. The bodies of two of the five missing were subsequently recovered later that day.

MPA said that following the recovery and identification of the two new bodies, one last crew member remains missing.



"The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore will continue to issue safety broadcasts to ships in the area to keep a lookout for the last crew member," said MPA.

