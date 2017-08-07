1 dead, 4 taken to hospital after car flips over at Woodlands Avenue 12

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist was killed and four other people, including a one-year-old infant, were taken to hospital after a car flipped over onto the opposite lane at Woodlands Avenue 12 on Monday evening (Aug 7).

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car, a lorry and two motorcycles at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 12 and Woodlands Avenue 1 at around 7.30pm.

A 30-year-old male motorcyclist was found motionless and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. The male driver of the flipped car, a female passenger and another male motorcyclist were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, police said.

They added that a one-year-old who had been in the car was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Dashcam footage circulating on social media showed a dark-coloured car flipping over a road divider onto the lane opposite. One motorcyclist appears to be knocked into the path of the lorry and the other motorcyclist rams into the overturned car and falls over.

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE





Members of the public were seen rushing forth to help. One man pulled out what appeared to be a toddler from the overturned car, and another passenger appeared to crawl out of the car.

Other pictures on social media showed debris and what looked like vehicle parts scattered across the junction, as well as what appeared to be a dislodged pedestrian crossing light.