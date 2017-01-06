1 driver arrested for going against flow of traffic; 4 more incidents being investigated

SINGAPORE: There have been at least five separate recent incidents in which vehicles have allegedly gone against the flow of traffic, Traffic Police said on Friday (Jan 6), adding that the drivers in all but one of the incidents have been identified.

One driver has been arrested and another three are assisting police with investigations.

In a statement, the police gave details of the incidents, which took place within a span of nine days:

On Dec 28, 2016 at about noon, an 85-year-old man allegedly drove against the flow of traffic along Bedok North Street 1 towards Bedok North Avenue 3. The driver is currently assisting with investigations.

On Jan 2 at about 8.35 am, a 28-year-old man was driving along the Central Expressway (CTE) towards Seletar Expressway (SLE) when he is believed to have lost control of his car, causing it to spin and hit the road divider, before it stopped in the opposite direction of traffic. The driver is likewise assisting with investigations.

On Jan 5 at 1.26 am, a 30-year-old man is believed to have driven against the flow of traffic along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Tuas. Through investigations, the man was traced and arrested for dangerous driving.



On the same day at about 12.35 pm, a 42-year-old male driver was alleged to have taken a wrong turn against the flow of traffic along Cavenagh Road towards Bukit Timah Road. The driver is currently assisting with investigations.



Police added that there was another incident on Jan 2, in which a vehicle allegedly went against traffic along Gateway Drive towards Westgate Shopping Centre. Investigations are ongoing.



Police added that they would take stern action against motorists who wilfully commit such offences.

"Should motorists encounter vehicles going against the traffic, they should alert the driver or rider by flashing their headlights, slowing down, and taking evasive action to avoid collision," the police said.



The police said that motorists should also alert the police to such incidents as soon as they can safely do so, either at any neighbourhood police centre or post, or through its portals online.