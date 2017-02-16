1 hurt after fire breaks out at shophouse near Mustafa Centre

SINGAPORE: One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a shophouse near Mustafa Centre.

The fire on Thursday morning (Feb 16) took place at 11 Lembu Road, less than 80m from 24-hour mall Mustafa Centre.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 10.35am. Two fire engines, a Red Rhino, two fire bikes and an ambulance were sent to the scene.

The fire was confined to an attic and burnt through the roof, SCDF said. It was extinguished by firefighters with a water jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.