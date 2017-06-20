1 injured, 50 evacuated from Toa Payoh HDB block after fire at void deck

SINGAPORE: About 50 people were evacuated and one woman was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out at the void deck of a residential block in Toa Payoh on Tuesday morning (Jun 20).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire involving discarded items at the void deck of Block 14A, Toa Payoh Lorong 7 at 4.51am.

A fire engine, a Red Rhino and two ambulances were sent to the scene, and officers extinguished the fire using a dry powder extinguisher and compressed air foam, it said.

The police evacuated about 50 residents from levels two to six of the block. One woman in her 60s was also sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, SCDF added.

A resident, who wanted to be known as Vigneshsuran, told Channel NewsAsia the fire also caused a blackout that affected the entire block.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This story came from a reader tip-off. If you would like to send in photos or videos of something newsworthy, WhatsApp our Mediacorp news hotline at +65 8218 8281 or message us on Facebook.