1 injured after taxi crashes into tree in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE: A 67-year-old taxi driver was injured after his vehicle skidded and hit a tree along Toa Payoh Lorong 8 on Thursday (Apr 27).

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a taxi at 2.47pm. It's believed the taxi collided with the front part of the car which was making a right turn at a T-junction, and the impact caused the cab to hit a tree at the side of the road.



The taxi driver of the SMRT cab was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital in a conscious state. Channel NewsAsia understands that the driver of the other car and its passenger were not injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.