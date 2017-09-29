1 injured in accident on Marina Boulevard

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old female driver was injured in an accident involving two cars at the junction of Marina Boulevard and Marina View Link on Friday morning (Sep 29).



Police said they were alerted to the accident at 9.21am. The female driver was conscious when she was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

A photo posted by Facebook user Benjamin Chiang showed a black car that had landed on the kerb while a silver car was stopped on the extreme right lane of the traffic junction.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the two cars collided, causing the front black car to go over the kerb and crash into a tree.

The female driver who was hurt was the driver in the black car.

Police investigations are ongoing.

