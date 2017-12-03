1 killed, 2 injured in Serangoon road accident

SINGAPORE: A man was killed and two others were injured in an accident along Serangoon road on Saturday (Dec 2) evening.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the accident involved a lorry and a motorcycle.

Images and videos circulating online showed a stretch of the road near Race Course lane and Roberts lane cordoned off by police.

One person was killed in the accident involving a motorcycle and a lorry along Serangoon road following on Saturday (Dec 2) evening.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at approximately 7.50pm and immediately dispatched its resources to Serangoon road.



One person was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, while another two were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), SCDF said, adding that the hospital was alerted to be on standby.

Advertisement