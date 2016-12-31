1 taken to hospital, hundreds evacuated after fire at The Cathay

SINGAPORE: One person was taken to hospital and hundreds were evacuated after a fire broke out at The Cathay on Saturday evening (Dec 31).

The fire started at around 6pm, when the electricity distribution box in the projector room of the cineplex caught fire, Cathay Cineplexes said in a Facebook post at about 8.15pm. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded shortly after and the fire was put out.

One member of staff was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital "for inhalation of fumes" and is now in a stable condition, the post said. Approximately 550 patrons were evacuated from the mall at 2 Handy Road, the cineplex operator added.

Cathay Cineplexes said that The Cathay cinema would closed until further notice, but The Cathay Mall was still in operation.

It added that it would issue cash refunds for patrons who purchased movie tickets for shows starting from Dec 31 at 3.45pm to Jan 4 at 11.59pm.