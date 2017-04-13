10,000 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old Malaysian was caught smuggling 10,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Thursday (Apr 13).



At about 4.30am on Wednesday, officers at Tuas Checkpoint approached the man, who was driving a Malaysia-registered lorry.

The officers noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the lorry, which was carrying a consignment that had been declared to contain “ceramic fibres”.



In the course of checks, duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden among the consignment, ICA said.

The driver, as well as the duty-unpaid cigarettes and lorry have been handed over to Singapore Customs for investigations, ICA added.

The total duty and goods and services tax evaded amounted to about S$776,000 and S$57,510 respectively.