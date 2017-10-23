10 teens under investigation for Halloween Horror Nights ticket scam

SINGAPORE: Ten teenagers, aged between 16 and 18, are under investigation for selling at least 120 fake tickets to the Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Singapore.



In a news release on Monday (Oct 23), police said they received several reports between August and October this year from victims who bought Halloween Horror Nights tickets from online sellers at a discounted price.

When the victims presented their tickets at the event, they were denied entry and were told that the tickets they bought were fake.

Investigations show that at least 120 fake tickets had been sold, the police said. Three of the suspects had also provided false information to the police by saying that they had been coerced into selling the fake tickets.

Anyone guilty of giving false information to a public servant can be punished with a jail term of up to a year, fined up to S$5000, or both.



Anyone guilty of forgery for the purpose of cheating can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

Advertisement