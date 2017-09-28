10 women arrested for vice-related activities

SINGAPORE: Ten women have been arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday (Sep 28).

They were rounded up in raids organised in September on residential units in Punggol, Serangoon North and Yishun, police said in a news release. Cash amounting to S$580 and mobile phones were seized as exhibits.

Preliminary investigations showed the women, aged between 26 and 39 years old, had advertised sexual services on websites and conducted vice activities within the residential areas.

Owners of the houses raided will be investigated, police added.

Under the Women's Charter, those convicted of being the occupier or person-in-charge of a brothel, or convicted of keeping, managing or assisting in the management of one, may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed a maximum of five years or both.

Additionally, those who knowingly live on the earnings of the prostitution of another - for example receiving rental earnings from prostitutes - may be imprisoned a maximum of five years and fined up to S$10,000.

