101 suspects arrested for scams involving more than S$1.2m

SINGAPORE: Forty-eight men and 53 women are being investigated for their suspected involvement in 314 scam cases involving more than S$1.2 million, said the police on Friday (Dec 8).

The suspects, aged between 16 and 74, were arrested during a three-day islandwide operation conducted between Dec 5 and Dec 7.

If found guilty of cheating, the suspects can be jailed up to 10 years and fined. For money laundering, they can be jailed for up to 10 years and/or fined up to S$500,000.

According to the police, many of these scams involved victims being tricked by sham online lovers into giving up their ATM cards, pin numbers and bank accounts. One of the reasons given to use their ATM cards was for their business operations in neighboring countries, the police said.

These bogus lovers were actually criminals based outside of Singapore and were using the victims' bank accounts to receive and withdraw money obtained from various scams targeted at Singaporeans, the police said.

The police added, however, that account holders are ultimately responsible for any transactions made on their accounts.

If criminal proceeds are found to have been made in their accounts, then holders of those accounts will be liable for money laundering offences, the police said.

Each bank account holder will also be investigated and have their accounts frozen for the purpose of investigation, said the police.

Members of the public are advised to be cautious when making online purchases, especially items like concert tickets. The police also noted several reports of victims not receiving their items after the purchase.

The police is urging the public to take these preventive measures to avoid falling victim to scams: