102 arrested in anti-loanshark operation across Singapore

SINGAPORE: Police have rounded up more than 100 suspects this week for their alleged involvement in loansharking activities.

The 79 men and 23 women were arrested during a three-day islandwide operation that ended on Wednesday (Apr 26).

According to a police news releaase, two suspects had provided false contact information when obtaining a loan, and eight suspects are believed to be runners who had helped loansharks by carrying out Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transfers or procuring ATM cards for the syndicates.

Four suspects are believed to have carried out acts of harassment by splashing paint and scrawling loanshark-related graffiti on walls.

The majority of the suspects, 88 of them, are accused of opening bank accounts and giving their ATM cars and Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) to loansharks to facilitate their unlicensed moneylending businesses.

This is illegal under the Moneylenders' Act. First-time offenders found guilty of assisting with the business of unlicensed moneylending may be fined between S$30,000 and S$300,000, be jailed for maximum a term of four years and face up to six strokes of the cane.

Those found guilty of committing or attempting acts of harassment could be punished with a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000, a maximum jail term of five years and face between three and six strokes of the cane.

Police investigations against all the suspects, aged between 21 and 75, are ongoing.

Late last month, police arrested 114 people for suspected loansharking activities, and another 111 were arrested earlier in March.

The police said it will continue to take tough enforcement action against those involved in the loansharking business, regardless of their roles, and they will face the full brunt of the law.