11,300 fathers have applied for paid paternity leave so far: MSF

SINGAPORE: About 11,300 fathers have applied for the Government-paid paternity leave so far, the Ministry of Social and Family Development said in Parliament on Friday (Mar 3).

Of these fathers, 16 per cent are from the Civil Service, Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Faishal Ibrahim added, in response to a question from Member of Parliament Seah Kian Peng.

This figure is still increasing as fathers have the flexibility to take paternity leave up to 12 months after their child’s birth, and the figures will only be finalised at the end of March 2018, when the deadline for the submission of claims is over, Associate Professor Faishal added.