11 arrested in islandwide anti-loanshark raid

SINGAPORE: Nine men and two women were nabbed in a three-day islandwide raid against loansharking activity, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday (Dec 22).

In a media release, police said that during the operation from Monday to Wednesday, officers from Jurong Division conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations in Singapore.

Of the suspects - who were aged 15 to 66 - two are believed to be runners who assisted the loansharks in their business by carrying out Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transfers, based on preliminary investigations. Investigations against these two suspects are ongoing, SPF said.

Another three suspects are believed to be harassers who splashed paints on the doors of public housing estates islandwide, locked the gates of debtors’ residences and scribbled graffiti on the walls on behalf of loansharks. One of these suspects will be charged in court on Friday while investigations against the other two suspects are ongoing, according to SPF.



The remaining six suspects are believed to have opened bank accounts and given away their ATM cards and Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) to loansharks to facilitate their unlicensed moneylending businesses, and investigations against them are ongoing, the police added in the media release.



First-time offenders convicted of carrying on the business as an unlicensed moneylender or assisting in the business of unlicensed moneylending may be fined between S$30,000 and S$300,000 or jailed for up to four years, and will also be punished with up to six strokes of the cane.



Those found guilty of loanshark harassment for the first time are liable to a fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000 as well as mandatory imprisonment of up to five years and caning of up to six strokes.