11 critical information infrastructure sectors tested for first time in national cybersecurity exercise

SINGAPORE: The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) carried out its second and largest multi-sector exercise to date on Tuesday (Jul 18), in a bid to put the country’s cyber incident management and emergency response plans to the test.

Code-named Exercise Cyber Star, the event brought together all 11 agencies and owners under the Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) sectors in Singapore for the first time.

CII refers to sectors that are responsible for the continuous delivery of essential services in Singapore, including Government, infocomm, energy, aviation, maritime, land transport, healthcare, banking and finance, water, security and emergency, and media. Some of the agencies involved on Tuesday were the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Energy Market Authority and Singapore Airlines.

In its first edition last year, the exercise only covered four critical sectors.

More than 200 sector leaders and owners took part in this year's exercise, which comprised a series of scenario planning sessions, workshops and table-top discussions.

Participants were tested on their incident management and remediation plans in response to simulated cybersecurity incidents like a malware infection or a large-scale distributed denial of services (DDoS) attack, which may bring down the networks of entire agencies.

"This is a good opportunity for us to level-up our capability and make sure that we're as ready as possible," said Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean, who was at CSA to observe the exercise.

Chief Executive of CSA David Koh said the exercise provided an opportunity to strengthen each sector’s incident response plans and to improve coordination. “With greater interconnectivity, and proliferation of cyber threats, the ability of our critical sectors to respond promptly to attacks is vital,” he said.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, together with Communications and Information Minister Dr Yaacob Ibrahim and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Dr Janil Puthucheary also observed the technical competencies of the National Cyber Incident Response Teams (NCIRTs) as they were put through Exercise Cyber Knights - a technical validation exercise in a cyber range.