11 drivers jailed for taking online job offers to smuggle cigarettes

SINGAPORE: The advertisements on Facebook and Carousell seem attractive enough - offering part-time drivers flexible working hours and more than S$400 for a delivery run.



But the deliveries involve transporting duty-unpaid cigarettes from Johor Baru, Malaysia to Singapore, and those who respond to such job offers risk getting caught at border checkpoints.

From January to mid-September this year, 11 drivers have been jailed for such offences after accepting the jobs online, said the Singapore Customs in a media release on Tuesday (Sep 19).

They were sentenced to between four and eight months' in jail. Court proceedings are still ongoing for another driver caught in July.

Example of an advertisement posted on Carousell looking for drivers to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes from Malaysia to Singapore. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

In the case of Manap Umas, 61, he had responded to an advertisement on Carousell which offered drivers a "high salary".



He knew that the job involved smuggling cigarettes as he was told when he responded to the advertisement, and was promised S$500 for every successful trip he made.

On Sep 12, he was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint, after 226 cartons and 760 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found concealed in modified compartments of the car he was driving.

226 cartons and 760 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in various modified compartments of the car Manap was driving. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

Manap attempted to drive into Singapore with duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed in his car. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

The duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to S$23,440 and S$1,740 respectively, said Singapore Customs.

The duty-unpaid cigarettes that Manap attempted to drive into Singapore. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

In a separate case, two Malaysian women, 31-year-old Chai Fei Yun and 20-year-old Teng Siaw Fean, were sentenced to jail on Aug 23.



Investigations showed that it was Chai who first took up the job offer on Facebook to smuggle contraband cigarettes to Singapore. She then got Teng, who was in debt, to help her. Both women were promised a total of S$420 for every successful delivery.

On Aug 18, Chai attempted to drive a car concealed with cigarettes through Woodlands Checkpoint with Teng as her passenger when they were stopped and arrested.

A total of 256 cartons and 701 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized. The total duty and GST evaded amounted to S$25,310 and S$1,880 respectively

Duty-unpaid cigarettes found in the car Chai was driving. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

Chai was sentenced to six months jail while Teng received a 22-week prison term.

“We have noticed more people falling prey to online advertisements seeking drivers to convey duty-unpaid cigarettes across the border," said Mr Yeo Sew Meng, assistant director-general of intelligence and investigation at Singapore Customs.

"Such job offers may appear attractive but they often make false promises for payment and you will end up paying a high price when you are caught,” he added.

Anyone convicted of buying, selling, delivering or being in possession of duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Repeat offenders who are caught with more than 2kg of tobacco products will face mandatory imprisonment.