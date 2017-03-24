11 puppies seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Eleven puppies were found hidden in a modified fuel tank of a car at Woodlands Checkpoint on Thursday (Mar 23), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday.

In a media release, ICA said the puppies were uncovered when the Malaysia-registered car was inspected at about 9pm.

The 43-year-old male Malaysian driver, as well as the puppies have been referred to the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA), ICA said. Investigations are ongoing.





A total of 11 puppies were seized from the vehicle. They were found in a modified fuel tank. (Photo: ICA)

ICA said members of the public should note that animals smuggled into Singapore could introduce exotic diseases such as rabies into the country. "The importation of any animals or live birds without an AVA permit is illegal and carries a maximum penalty of S$10,000 and/or imprisonment of up to one year," ICA said.

For further information on bringing animals into Singapore, members of the public can refer to AVA's website or download the SG TravelKaki app from iTunes or Google Play, ICA said.