111 suspects arrested for involvement in loansharking activities

SINGAPORE: A total of 111 people have been arrested in two separate police operations this week for their suspected involvement in loansharking activities.

In a news release on Thursday (Mar 2), police said most of the suspects - 70 men and 32 women - were arrested in a four-day operation that started on Monday. They are aged between 16 and 82.

According to the police, preliminary investigations showed that one of the suspects is believed to have provided false contact information when obtaining loans from loansharks, while seven are believed to be runners who helped loansharks carry out Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transfers and collect debts in person.

Another three suspects are accused of carrying out acts of harassment by splashing paint and scrawling loanshark-related graffiti on walls. The remaining 91 suspects are believed to have opened bank accounts and given away their ATM cards and Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) to loansharks to facilitate their unlicensed moneylending businesses.

In the second operation conducted on Wednesday and Thursday, police said simultaneous raids were conducted at multiple locations across Singapore. Six men and three women, aged between 28 and 70, were arrested on suspicion of being part of a loansharking syndicate.



Police also seized about S$5,800 in cash, mobile phones, ATM cards, banking slips, an Internet-banking dongle and a notebook.

Under the Moneylenders’ Act, a person is presumed to have assisted in the business of unlicensed moneylending when a bank account or ATM card of any person is used to facilitate moneylending by an unlicensed lender.

If convicted, first-time offenders may be fined between S$30,000 and S$300,000, jailed for up to four years, and/or face up to six strokes of the cane.

The police added that while loanshark harassment figures are at a 10-year low, its officers "will continue to press on with our enforcement efforts against those involved in the loansharking business, regardless of their roles."