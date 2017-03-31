114 arrested for suspected loansharking activities

SINGAPORE: A total of 114 suspects were arrested for their suspected involvement in loansharking activities during a three-day operation, police said on Thursday (Mar 30).

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and the six land divisions conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations across the island, and these operations ended on Mar 29, the press release said, adding that 83 men and 21 women were arrested.

Preliminary investigations showed that 23 suspects are believed to be runners who assisted the loansharks in their businesses by carrying out automated teller machine (ATM) transfers and collecting debts in person, police said.

They also caught two suspects suspected to have carried out loanshark harassment by splashing paint and scrawling graffiti on walls. The remaining 89 are believed to have opened bank accounts and given away their ATM cards and personal identification numbers (PINs) to loansharks to facilitate unlicensed moneylending businesses.

Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.

Under the Moneylenders’ Act, when a bank account or ATM card of any person is used to facilitate moneylending by an unlicensed moneylender, that person is presumed to have assisted in the carrying on the business of unlicensed moneylending.



First-time offenders found guilty of carrying on or assisting with the business of unlicensed moneylending may be fined between S$30,000 and S$300,000, jailed up to four years and liable to up to six strokes of the cane.



First-time offenders found guilty of acting on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender, committing or attempting to commit any acts of harassment shall be punished with jail of up to five years, fine of between S$5,000 and S$50,000 and liable for between three and six strokes of the cane.



Those who are found guilty of providing false contact information to obtain loans from loansharks may be jailed up to 12 months.