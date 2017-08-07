12 arrested in anti-vice blitz

SINGAPORE: Twelve women, aged between 27 and 50, were arrested in July for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities, police said in a news release on Monday (Aug 7).

Officers had conducted raids at five residential units in Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, Kovan and Sembawang. A total S$1,780 in cash and mobile phones were seized during the raids.

Police said investigations revealed that the suspects were advertising sexual services online and operating within those residential areas.

If the suspects are found guilty of being tenants of a brothel, or of living wholly on in part of the earnings of the prostitution of another person, they can be jailed up to five years, fined up to a maximum of S$10,000 or both.