12 cars involved in chain collision on KPE

SINGAPORE: Twelve cars were involved in a chain collision along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) towards East Coast Parkway on Friday morning (Oct 6).

The collision, which took place before the Tampines Road exit, involved at least three taxis, according to a video taken by a Channel NewsAsia reader. The incident caused a traffic tailback on the expressway of at least 1km to Buangkok.

The Land Transport Authority alerted motorists to avoid Lane 1 before the Tampines Road exit at 9.38am on Twitter.

Accident on KPE (towards ECP) before Tampines Rd Exit. Avoid lane 1 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) October 6, 2017

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at about 9.45am and dispatched three ambulances.

Five people were sent to the Singapore General Hospital, while two were sent to Raffles Hospital, it added.

Police, who confirmed a total of 12 cars were involved in the accident, said investigations were ongoing.

