12 cars involved in chain collision on KPE

SINGAPORE: Seven people were injured after a chain collision involving 12 cars along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) towards East Coast Parkway on Friday morning (Oct 6).

The collision, which took place before the Tampines Road exit, involved nine cars and three taxis. The incident caused a traffic tailback on the expressway of at least 1km to Buangkok.

The Land Transport Authority alerted motorists to avoid Lane 1 before the Tampines Road exit at 9.38am on Twitter.

Accident on KPE (towards ECP) before Tampines Rd Exit. Avoid lane 1 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) October 6, 2017

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at about 9.45am and dispatched three ambulances.

Five people were sent to the Singapore General Hospital, while two were sent to Raffles Hospital, it added.

Police said investigations were ongoing.

