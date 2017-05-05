12 Indonesians arrested for immigration offences, peddling duty-unpaid cigarettes

SINGAPORE: Twelve Indonesian men have been arrested for immigration offences and the peddling of duty-unpaid cigarettes, according to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Friday (May 5).

The men, aged between 18 and 41, were arrested on May 4 in Yew Tee Industrial Estate, in a joint operation involving ICA, the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs, according to the press release.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes seized during the operation. (Photo: ICA)

A total of 62 cartons and 255 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized during the operation, with the potential duty and Goods and Services Tax amounting to S$9,520 and S$690, respectively.

Investigations are ongoing, ICA said.

Under the Immigration Act, the penalties for overstaying or illegal entry are a jail term of up to six months plus a minimum of three strokes of the cane, while those convicted for illegal departure face a fine of up to S$2,000, or a jail term of up to six months, or both.