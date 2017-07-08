12 injured in accidents caused by oil spill on SLE

SINGAPORE: Twelve people were injured after several accidents caused by an oil spill on the Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Saturday morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received calls at about 7.20am reporting that a number of accidents had occurred along SLE after Woodlands Avenue 2, connecting to the slip road to BKE towards PIE.

Videos posted on social media show at least five cars, three motorcycles and a lorry involved in the accidents.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the accidents were caused by an oil spill from a trailer.

SCDF said it dispatched two fire engines and eight ambulances to the scene. The injured were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.