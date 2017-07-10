12 kittens die from virus after being rescued from hoarder in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE: Twelve kittens have died after being rescued from what the Cat Welfare Society (CWS) said was "one of the worst hoarding conditions" its volunteers had encountered this year.

The 12 kittens were among 15 which were rescued from an HDB flat in Choa Chu Kang last month, along with 15 adult cats. The case had been referred to CWS by the HDB, the society's executive director Laura Ann Meranda told Channel NewsAsia on Monday (Jul 10).

Tests were done on the animals which were found to have parovirus, also known as feline distemper, which can be contracted from a contaminated environment through infected faeces.

Only three kittens survived, weeks after the rescue. "Fosterers saw the kittens succumb one by one. Once symptoms such as vomiting and bloody diarrhea erupts, death usually follows within 48 hours," said CWS on its Facebook page on Monday.

Volunteers had rescued 15 kittens and 15 adult cats from an HDB flat in Choa Chu Kang last month.

Seven adult cats also died from the disease before they could be rescued from the flat.



The remaining kittens and cats are now in isolation under the care of the CWS.





According to the society, a 49-year-old woman lived alone in the Choa Chu Kang flat. She has since asked for counselling and the society has linked up with a family services centre to provide support.

"This hoarder recognises her severe depression and declining mental condition and wants help," the CWS said on Facebook. "But is the right help out there? We have asked for answers and have received little that reassures."



Some of these hoarding cases could see a high risk of relapse, Ms Meranda said.

"We are talking to several agencies for the best way forward in this prevention through the law, social or mental support and consistent behaviour monitoring," she added.

The flat was inhabited by a 49-year-old woman who lived alone.

The incident comes nearly two weeks after 94 cats were rescued from a flat in Fernvale Link. It was one of seven cases CWS said it uncovered so far this year.



"Animal hoarding is much less known and handled in our society,” the society told Channel NewsAsia. "There is a need to treat animal hoarders and it’s not the same as any other mental illness."