12 plots of farm land in Lim Chu Kang put up for sale on 20-year leases

SINGAPORE: Twelve plots of farm land in Lim Chu Kang with longer leases of 20 years were put up for public tender on Thursday (Aug 17).

Nine are located at Neo Tiew Harvest Lane, two at Neo Tiew Harvest Link and one at Neo Tiew Harvest Place, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) in a news release.

The plots, which are intended for vegetable farming, range in size from 20,050.4 sq m to 21,239.9 sq m. They are part of the 60 hectares of land set aside by AVA earlier this year for food farming in Lim Chu Kang and Sungei Tengah.

This is the first tranche of a total of 36 plots which will be put up for tender from August this year. Another three plots for fish farming will be put up for tender in October.

In the second quarter of next year, seven plots for vegetables, quails' eggs and general food farming will be open for tender. The remaining 14 plots, for leafy vegetables, beansprouts and general agriculture farming, will be available from 2019.



According to AVA's announcement in May this year, new methods will be used to tender these plots of land.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For leafy vegetables, fish, beansprouts and quail egg farming, a fixed price tender method will be used. Under this method, the land price will be fixed and those who make bids will compete purely on the tender proposals submitted.

A concept and price tender method will be used for general agriculture farming, where a tender will be awarded to shortlisted candidates with the highest land price.

The tender for the current tranche will close at noon on Oct 26 this year.