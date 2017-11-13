12-vehicle chain collision on PIE causes rush hour jam

SINGAPORE: A 12-vehicle collision caused severe traffic congestion along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Monday (Nov 13) morning during peak hour.

A van, a taxi, five motorcycles and five cars were involved in the collision along PIE towards Changi Airport near Lornie Road exit at around 7.10am, said police.

Channel NewsAsia understands the driver of the van - the first vehicle of the chain - had braked suddenly, and the other vehicles could not react in time.

Facebook user Ma Zhiqiang recorded the scene of the site minutes after the incident, showing motorcycles sprawled on the road and cars lined on the expressway.

Twitter users reported there was still a jam more than an hour after the accident happened, while the Land Transport Authority tweeted about heavy traffic later at around 9.30am.

Police said there were no injuries reported and that investigations were ongoing.