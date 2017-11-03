13,000 PMET jobs to be created for infocomm media sector by 2020

SINGAPORE: More than 13,000 new jobs are expected to be created for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) in Singapore’s infocomm media (ICM) industry by 2020, Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim said on Friday (Nov 3).

Speaking at the Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) one-year anniversary celebration, Dr Yaacob unveiled the Industry Transformation Map for the sector.

Within the next three years, the industry is set to have more than 210,000 workers, up from about 194,000 workers in 2016, he said.

The transformation of the industry will also serve as a growth multiplier for other sectors in Singapore, with its value-add expected to expand at about 6 per cent annually, almost twice as fast as the overall economy.

The ICM blueprint is part of the S$4.5 billion Industry Transformation Programme overseen by the Future Economy Council, where roadmaps are being developed for 23 industries to address issues within each industry.

The transformation map will prepare the sector by investing and building capabilities in four key technologies: Artificial intelligence and data analytics cybersecurity, immersive media and Internet of Things.

Another thrust is to prepare the next generation of ICM professionals and companies for future job roles.

The industry will also play a part in helping companies from other sectors adopt digital technology to improve productivity and efficiency through the Industry Digital Plans for SMEs.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AS A NEW GROWTH AREA

Artificial intelligence is one of the four technologies identified to transform the ICM sector, and Singapore has already begun investing in it.

“At first glance, AI may sound high-brow or obscure to most companies. This is not the case. AI is already present in our daily lives, and companies both big and small can leverage existing AI solutions to improve their business offerings,” said Dr Yaacob.

One initiative to help local companies adopt AI is the AI Business Partnership Programme. Local companies with potential problem statements will be paired with AI solution providers. Through such partnerships, it is hoped that proofs-of-concept can be developed and AI solutions eventually integrated into the company. IMDA will consider defraying adoption risks by co-funding up to 50 per cent of supported qualifying costs for suitable projects, up to a maximum of S$100,000 per project.

The Government will also build on the TechSkills Accelerator initiative to develop AI talent. It will work with AI Singapore to launch an inaugural AI apprenticeship programme. Apprentices will go through a combination of in-depth AI training courses and on-the-job training on industry projects.

“For a start, we will be targeting 200 apprentices to be trained over the next three years. The AI apprenticeship programme will equip professionals with key AI skills, such as in machine and deep learning, and in deploying AI,” said Dr Yaacob.