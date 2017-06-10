13 arrested for gang-related activities at funeral

SINGAPORE: Thirteen suspects, aged between 16 and 49, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in gang-related activities, the police said in a media release on Saturday (Jun 10).

Police said that on Jun 4, they received information that members of a secret society had gathered at a funeral wake and procession at Block 483 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5.



The group also allegedly chanted secret society-related slogans when they moved on to Mandai Crematorium.

Police rounded up the suspects between Jun 4 and 10, and said they are trying to identify and arrest more suspects. Investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of being a member of an unlawful society could be fined up to S$5,000, jailed a maximum of three years, or both.

Advertisement