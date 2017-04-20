13 arrested for vice activities in Kaki Bukit

SINGAPORE: Ten men and three women were arrested in forested areas along Kaki Bukit on Wednesday (Apr 19) following a three-hour operation, police said in a media release on Thursday.





13 foreign nationals were arrested in the police operation. (Photo: SPF)

The suspects are believed to have hidden in the forest to conduct vice activities, police said.

All 13 suspects were foreign nationals, and were nabbed for wilful trespass on state land, offences under the Women's Charter, suspected consumption of controlled drugs, or for offences under the Immigration Act, police added.





If convicted of trespassing, the suspects could be fined up to S$1,000.

Police investigations are ongoing.