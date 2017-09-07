13 arrested for vice-related activities in Yishun, Kovan, Sembawang

SINGAPORE: Twelve women and a man, aged between 23 and 46, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in vice-related activities, the police said in a news release on Thursday (Sep 7).

The arrests took place in August when police raided five residential units in Kovan, Sembawang and Yishun. The women were believed to have been advertising their sexual services online, while the male suspect allegedly managed the prostitution activities in one of the residential units.

Cash amounting to S$1,560, mobile phones and other related documents were also seized during the raids.

The police said they will investigate the owners of the units as well.

Those convicted of being the tenant, lessee or person in charge of a brothel face a jail term of up to five years, a fine of up to S$10,000 or both. The same penalties apply to anyone found guilty of living wholly or in part on the earnings of the prostitution of another person.