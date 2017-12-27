13 sites to be released in first half of 2018 Industrial Government Land Sales Programme

SINGAPORE: The Government announced on Wednesday (Dec 27) that 13 sites will be released under the Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme for the first half of 2018.

They are made up of six sites under the Confirmed List and seven sites under Reserve List, it said in its press release.

The sites are located at Tuas South Link, Gul Circle, Woodlands Avenue 12, Yung Ho, Woodlands Industrial Drive, Braddel Road and Tanjong Penjuru, with a total site area of 12.56 hectares.

Of the 13 sites, nine are listed as small plots, including all six in the Confirmed List.

The smallest site, which is located in Tuas South Link, contains an area of just 0.43 hectares, compared to 2.4 hectares for the biggest site, also located at Tuas South Link.

JTC Corporation will be the sales agent for all the sites, four of which were previously listed in the IGLS for the second half of 2017.



The sites on the Reserve List will be up for tender if an interested party submits an application with an offer of a minimum purchase price that is acceptable to the Government, or if there is sufficient market interest in the form of more than one unrelated party submitting minimum purchase prices that are close to the Government's Reserve Price for the site within a reasonable period.

The Government will continue to release sufficient land through the IGLS programme to ensure an adequate supply of industrial space in Singapore, the release added.