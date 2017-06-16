13-year-old arrested for allegedly throwing ofo bike from HDB block

SINGAPORE: A 13-year-old has been arrested for allegedly throwing a rented ofo bicycle from a height at Block 116B Jalan Tenteram, police said on Friday (Jun 16).

In a media release, police said the teenager is believed to be involved in a case of rash act. Several reports were made about the incident involving the bicycle on Thursday, police said, and the suspect was arrested on the same day.

Investigations against the suspect are ongoing.