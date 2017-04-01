14 arrested for employment offences, drink driving in joint police operation

SINGAPORE: Fourteen people were arrested during an eight-hour joint operation that started on Friday night (Mar 31) and went on into the wee hours of the morning.



In a news release on Saturday, the Singapore Police Force said it checked four public entertainment outlets - located in Jalan Besar, Bugis and Chjimes - and two outlets were found to have breached public entertainment licensing conditions.

It added that 11 women were arrested during these checks for employment related offences.

The traffic police also conducted an enforcement operation against drink driving in the Kallang area where 21 motorists were checked.







(Photo: SPF)

Two men were caught for drink driving while another man was arrested for an outstanding warrant of arrest, said police. Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.