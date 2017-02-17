14 charged for making false PIC claims of S$330,000

SINGAPORE: Fourteen individuals were charged on Friday (Feb 17) for making false Productivity and Innovation Credit (PIC) claims amounting to more than S$300,000.

According to the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS), the 14 had registered sole proprietorships, partnerships or companies and used them to make false claims amounting to S$334,464.

According to court documents, five of the 14 made claims of S$24,606 each, but these were not disbursed, while the other nine received the cash payouts and bonuses they fraudulently applied for.

The false PIC claims were linked to S Chandran, who was charged on Jan 27 for assisting 49 claimants to fraudulently obtain PIC cash payouts and bonuses of S$1.1 million.

The PIC scheme was first introduced in 2010 to encourage companies to invest in productivity by offering them cash and tax deductions for costs like worker training and automation.

"IRAS will take appropriate legal action against the claimants based on the facts and circumstances of each case. This may include prosecution or other enforcement actions such as issuance of warning letters," the agency said.

Those convicted of abusing the scheme will have to pay a penalty of up to four times the amount of cash payout fraudulently obtained, and a fine of up to S$50,000 or be jailed up to five years, or both.