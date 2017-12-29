14 women arrested for offering sexual services in Sembawang, Sengkang

SINGAPORE: A total of 14 women were arrested for offering sexual services in residences at Sembawang and Sengkang this month, the police said in a statement on Friday (Dec 29).

The women, aged between 22 and 49, were arrested during anti-vice operations by the police. Cash amounting to S$1,970 and mobile phones were seized.



Thirteen of the women were suspected of engaging in prostitution while a 31-year-old woman was nabbed for working without a valid work permit.



Preliminary investigations suggested that the women were advertising their services on websites, police said. Channel NewsAsia understands that they were operating from HDB flats and a condominium unit in Sembawang and Sengkang.

Police added that investigations will also be carried out against the house owners.



Under the Women's Charter, those convicted of being the occupier or person-in-charge of a brothel, or convicted of keeping, managing or assisting in the management of one, may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to five years or both.

Additionally, those who knowingly live on the earnings of the prostitution of another - for example receiving rental earnings from prostitutes - may be jailed up to five years and fined up to S$10,000.

Police stressed that they will spare no effort in clamping down on online vice activities, especially those operating in the heartlands.

They advised house owners to be diligent in ensuring that their tenants do not carry out vice activities in their homes.