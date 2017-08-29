14 women arrested in cross-island vice raid

SINGAPORE: Fourteen women were arrested in islandwide vice raids on Thursday (Aug 24), police said in a joint news release.

Authorities conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations including Jalan Besar, Selegie Road, Mackenzie Road, Serangoon Road, Woodlands, Ang Mo Kio and Jurong East.

Two mobile phones and one desktop computer were seized in the operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation Department and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

Investigations by the police and MOM on all the suspects and their employers are ongoing.

Any person who knowingly lives on the earnings of the prostitution of another person can be jailed up to five years and fined up to S$10,000 if convicted.



MOM reminded employers to make accurate, complete and truthful declarations when applying for a work pass.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Employers can be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to two years or both if they are found to have made false declarations. MOM will also ban the employers from hiring foreigners.

Individuals who abet the false declaration of the employer for the application of the work pass will also be taken to task, authorities said.