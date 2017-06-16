14-year-old arrested for allegedly throwing ofo bicycle from HDB block

SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old has been arrested for allegedly throwing a rented ofo bicycle from a Housing Board block in Whampoa, the police said on Friday (Jun 16).

The teenager is believed to have been involved in a case of a rash act, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a media release.

A video of the incident, which took place at Block 116B Jalan Tenteram, surfaced on video-sharing site Vimeo on Thursday. It was subsequently widely shared online after being posted on discussion platform Reddit.

In the video, a male voice could be heard in the background saying: "This is not my fault, I swear to god", while another male, clad in a black T-shirt, picked up a bicycle with the ofo logo and threw it off the block.

Several reports were made about the incident on Thursday, the police said, and the suspect was arrested on the same day.

A spokesperson for ofo told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday that the bicycle-sharing platform had made a police report.

“The police take a serious view of such dangerous acts that endanger the lives of others and will take swift action against the perpetrators,” SPF said.

Under the law, a person convicted of a rash act faces up to six months’ jail, a fine of up to S$2,500, or both. However, for a minor, the judge may take the facts and circumstances of the case into consideration during sentencing, the police told Channel NewsAsia.

Editor's Note: The suspect's age was originally given as 13 years old. The police have since clarified that he is 14.